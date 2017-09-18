Getty Image

Sunday night’s Emmys ceremony led to some speeches that were, well, a little political in nature. This result was unavoidable not only due to the characters that multiple winners portrayed but also because it’s 2017, and current events have led U.S. political discourse to a more heated level than during any other administration in recent memory.

So, perhaps this awards show grants even more opportunity for escapism than usual for the red carpet. Last year’s crop of Emmys dresses presented a more muted roundup, but this year? The ladies let loose a little bit more. Let’s be superficial and name the best and the worst, in no particular order.

Best – Kate McKinnon: Not only did McKinnon take home the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but she also scored in this Narciso Rodriguez dress. The top part of the dress looked like a fancy crop top, and the sleek white skirt looked fantastic.

Getty Image

Worst – Mackenzie Davis: The actress went for a major pop of color in this Delpozo dress, and she certainly made an impression that won’t soon be forgotten. Sadly, the neon green gown lent a garish effect.