People Are Dragging Eric Trump For Using Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ To Claim POTUS Didn’t Make An ‘Offensive’ Joke

#Disney #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump
11.28.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Eric Trump might have managed the most tragic misunderstanding of irony since Alanis Morissette’s infamous 1996 hit when he tried to defend the president’s decision to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” in front of Navajo Code Talkers. The president’s middle son used his father’s medium of choice to explain his belief that a reporter who criticized the president’s comment as offensive can’t complain because he works for ABC, which is owned by Disney, which released the 1995 animated feature film Pocahontas . Twitter didn’t buy Eric’s take and has spent the morning positing as many rebuttals as there are colors in the wind.

Eric tweeted, “The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me.” Fortunately, the internet was well-armed with concrete definitions of irony and its function.

Others were happy to provide examples of what an effective, correct use of irony would look like in a sample sentence.

