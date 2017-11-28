Getty Image

Eric Trump might have managed the most tragic misunderstanding of irony since Alanis Morissette’s infamous 1996 hit when he tried to defend the president’s decision to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” in front of Navajo Code Talkers. The president’s middle son used his father’s medium of choice to explain his belief that a reporter who criticized the president’s comment as offensive can’t complain because he works for ABC, which is owned by Disney, which released the 1995 animated feature film Pocahontas . Twitter didn’t buy Eric’s take and has spent the morning positing as many rebuttals as there are colors in the wind.

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

Eric tweeted, “The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me.” Fortunately, the internet was well-armed with concrete definitions of irony and its function.

First, lets start with irony. I know you used it in your tweet, but tbh, you prob don't know what it means. i·ro·ny

noun

the expression of one's meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect. 2/ — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 28, 2017

First of all its the listener who infers. The speaker implies. Second, there's a massive difference between a children's movie and a racially motivated slur being repeatedly used against a sitting US Senator. Besides your father and grandpa LIED about being Swedish for decades. — Ivye Allen (@ivye_m) November 28, 2017

Others were happy to provide examples of what an effective, correct use of irony would look like in a sample sentence.

the irony of an ineffectual son (whose parent has profited nearly a million dollars on fraudulent charities set up through family foundations) inferring that the company affiliation of a reporter is disqualifying is truly staggering to me — Bernie Bernstein (@greenbean99999) November 28, 2017