Texas woman Karen Forsenca has become something of a modern day folk hero thanks to a vulgar display on the back of her pickup truck that went viral after Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted about it on Facebook, hoping to identify the owner of the truck. The decal, which reads “F*ck Trump and f*ck you for voting for him,” even managed to spark a heated debate over free speech as Sheriff Nehls claimed that the message violated Texas disorderly conduct laws.

Shortly after going viral Forsenca was arrested on fraud charges for an outstanding warrant from 2014, which she later claimed to be an abuse of the badge. Forsenca was subsequently released on bond, and has since given her display a bit of an update. Next to the Trump decal a message now reads, F*ck Troy Nehls and f*ck you for voting for him.”

Forsenca spoke with KPRC Click 2 Houston once again and told reporters, “The sticker is getting its point across.” She continued, “We had been thinking about it and decided, you know, Troy didn’t think twice when he went ahead and put the Facebook post up and exposed me and my family,” referring to Sheriff Nehls’ post which he later removed due to threats.

For his part, Nehls released a statement that he wasn’t surprised by the new decal, but still finds it to be “disturbing.”

(Via KPRC 2)