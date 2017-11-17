Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Karen Forsenca, the Texas woman who made national headlines this week over a vulgar truck decal proclaiming “F*ck Trump and f*ck you for voting for him,” was arrested on Thursday, according to Houston’s KHOU 11. Her story went viral when Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a since-deleted photo of her truck on Facebook looking to identify the owner, which ended up triggering a free speech debate. Sheriff Nehls later said he removed the post over threats being made towards him and his family.

Forsenca was reportedly picked up Thursday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for fraud charges dating back to August, and has since been released on a $1,500 bond. For her part, Forsenca claims to be suspicious of the charges against her.

“I had just bought me soup was going to go to the house. I turn around and he says, ‘I’m not going to put handcuffs on you. I’ll follow you to your house, park your truck and come with us,'” Karen Fonseca said after her release. “I go, ‘A warrant’? I’ve been doing background checks recently, and they’ve all come out clear.’ “I’m almost certain it does have to do with this,” she said. “People abuse the badge, and in my opinion, money talks. When you’re in politics, people know how to work the system.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office has not returned media requests for details behind the warrant or fraud charges, but Forsenca will eventually have her day in court to dispute them. She has also since retained a lawyer and plans to release more details to the media

(Via KHOU 11, CBS News)