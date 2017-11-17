The Texas Woman Who Went Viral For Her ‘F*ck Trump’ Truck Decal Has Been Arrested On Fraud Charges

#Texas #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
11.17.17

Karen Forsenca, the Texas woman who made national headlines this week over a vulgar truck decal proclaiming “F*ck Trump and f*ck you for voting for him,” was arrested on Thursday, according to Houston’s KHOU 11. Her story went viral when Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a since-deleted photo of her truck on Facebook looking to identify the owner, which ended up triggering a free speech debate. Sheriff Nehls later said he removed the post over threats being made towards him and his family.

Forsenca was reportedly picked up Thursday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for fraud charges dating back to August, and has since been released on a $1,500 bond. For her part, Forsenca claims to be suspicious of the charges against her.

“I had just bought me soup was going to go to the house. I turn around and he says, ‘I’m not going to put handcuffs on you. I’ll follow you to your house, park your truck and come with us,'” Karen Fonseca said after her release. “I go, ‘A warrant’? I’ve been doing background checks recently, and they’ve all come out clear.’

“I’m almost certain it does have to do with this,” she said. “People abuse the badge, and in my opinion, money talks. When you’re in politics, people know how to work the system.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office has not returned media requests for details behind the warrant or fraud charges, but Forsenca will eventually have her day in court to dispute them. She has also since retained a lawyer and plans to release more details to the media

(Via KHOU 11, CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpfree speechKaren ForsencaTEXAS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP