Getty Image

Earlier this year New York City’s famous Wall Street Bull got a distinct modification just in time for International Women’s Day, when Boston area asset management firm, State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), commissioned artist Kristen Visbal to design a statue of a defiant young ponytail-adorned girl (seen above with Girl Scout troop 3484 back in March) to stare down at the bull. The statue was intended to be a statement on the wage gap, as the firm noted that “one in four of the 3,000 largest traded US companies don’t have a single woman on their board.”

In what can probably be filed under “this is why we can’t have nice things,” however, over the holiday weekend another artist, sculptor Alex Gardega, erected his own statue in the form of a small dog next to the girl, lifting it’s leg to urinate on her. Eloquently titled “Pissing Pug,” Gardega claims that he created his statue in retaliation to what he refers to as “corporate nonsense,” telling the New York Post that the “Fearless Girl” statue “has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull.”

Gardega even elaborated that he made the dog “crappy” looking in an attempt to downgrade the statue, “exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull.” But people are decidedly not buying his explanation, and although the Pug statue was removed within a few hours of appearing on Monday — by Tuesday morning Twitter was full of outrage.