All Hell Breaks Loose When Facebook Live Catches A Florida Gator Jumping Into A Boat Full Of People

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.20.17

It seems as if most Facebook Live posts consist of new job announcements, defective product complaints, and vacation videos, but every now and then it catches something truly amazing. If I may direct you to the above video reposted by Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 News, a Missouri couple, Tylor Hindery and his wife Emerald, were vacationing in Florida and taking a boat tour of the local marshes when this scene played out, which Hindery just happened to catch while filming.

In the video, the boat seems to have gotten stuck near an embankment with a large gator sitting on it, as you can hear the tour guide joke, “You can reach out and slap him, can’t ya?” But before they’re able to push away, the gator throws itself on board and all holy hell breaks loose. It’s hard to see exactly what happened next, but once Hindery is able to compose himself and get the camera focused again, the gator is attempting to climb off the other side of the boat.

Hindery later told reporters that he and his wife were grateful for their driver, who ran toward the gator to scare him out of the boat. But either way, as one woman can be heard suggesting towards the end of the video, there was likely not a dry pair of pants aboard after that.

(Via Fox 13 News)

TAGSAlligatorsFacebook LiveFLORIDAgators
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP