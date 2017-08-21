Universal Pictures

If 2016 was the year that everything was bad, scary, and depressing, then can we all agree that 2017 is the year that everything is stupid? (And also, bad, scary, and depressing.) Despite the advancements in technology, the hottest toy right now is a dumb piece of plastic that spins around on your finger. We have a man in charge of our country who has been said to speak on a fourth grade level, who gets excited at the mere sight of trucks.

As such, there’s a meme that’s begun to trend on Twitter that points out that by the year 2017, many of us probably incorrectly assumed that we’d all be getting around in flying cars by now. (On the plus side, at least we’re on the cusp of self-driving cars?)

The meme is nothing new and goes back at least a couple of months, but seems to have picked up steam over the weekend and again on Monday, thanks in particular to the following Aaron’s furniture company “human dominoes” stunt — which makes the very valid point that maybe as a human race we are not making the most out of our resources.