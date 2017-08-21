The Stupidity Of 2017 Has Been Fully Realized With This ‘Flying Cars’ Meme

#Memes
Web Culture Editor
08.21.17

Universal Pictures

If 2016 was the year that everything was bad, scary, and depressing, then can we all agree that 2017 is the year that everything is stupid? (And also, bad, scary, and depressing.) Despite the advancements in technology, the hottest toy right now is a dumb piece of plastic that spins around on your finger. We have a man in charge of our country who has been said to speak on a fourth grade level, who gets excited at the mere sight of trucks.

As such, there’s a meme that’s begun to trend on Twitter that points out that by the year 2017, many of us probably incorrectly assumed that we’d all be getting around in flying cars by now. (On the plus side, at least we’re on the cusp of self-driving cars?)

The meme is nothing new and goes back at least a couple of months, but seems to have picked up steam over the weekend and again on Monday, thanks in particular to the following Aaron’s furniture company “human dominoes” stunt — which makes the very valid point that maybe as a human race we are not making the most out of our resources.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Memes
TAGS2017flying carsMEMES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP