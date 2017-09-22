Fox News Wants Jimmy Kimmel To Shut Up, But Here’s A Supercut Of Them Having D-List Celebs On-Air To Discuss Important Issues

#Fox News #Jimmy Kimmel
News & Culture Writer
09.22.17 2 Comments

Of all the words being said about the GOP’s Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, some of the most poignant and sobering have come from Jimmy Kimmel, of all people, who hasn’t held back in his nightly monologues this week. Of course, the issue is near and dear to Kimmel’s heart as his infant son Billy was born with a rare congenital heart defect and will require several surgeries, which he and his family are fortunate enough to be able to afford. However, the ordeal has led Kimmel to the realization that not all families would be so lucky, should the GOP succeed in dismantling healthcare as we know it.

Rather disgustingly, right-wing pundits have been largely dismissing Kimmel’s criticism on the grounds that he’s a comedian and late night talk show host, despite the fact that Kimmel himself has freely admitted that — while citing all of the actual medical agencies that also agree the bill is bad for healthcare. Enter the above clip, compliments of Media Matters, which compiled a supercut of just some of the countless times Fox News has invited D-list celebrities on-air to discuss important issues.

So Jimmy Kimmel isn’t qualified to talk about healthcare, but Fox News is just fine and dandy with the likes of Tim Allen, Scott Baio, Chuck Norris, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Steven Seagal, Victoria Jackson, Chuck Woolery, and frigging Fabio, among others? Hmm. A big “OK hand” emoji to that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSFOX NEWSjimmy kimmelscott baioTIM ALLEN

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP