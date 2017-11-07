The past week has shown a growing controversy over the treatment of the youngest stars of Netflix’s Stranger Things, spanning from interactions with fans in public to troubling views of this kids as “sex symbols.” Finn Wolfhard was the most recent to face this, with fans criticizing the young star for not stopping to pose for photographs outside of a hotel. The situation itself has grown to the point where other actors are speaking out to defend Wolfhard and his fellow actors. The most vocal has been Sophie Turner who has likely had her own issues with fans due to her role on Game Of Thrones.
Turner seems disgusted by the reaction to Wolfhard and what the other young actors on the show are dealing with, chastising fans — especially the older fans — who seem to forget that these actors are still children:
That’s fine and dandy, but why aren’t we talking about Max getting sexually assaulted by the Duffers?