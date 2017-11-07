Netflix

The past week has shown a growing controversy over the treatment of the youngest stars of Netflix’s Stranger Things, spanning from interactions with fans in public to troubling views of this kids as “sex symbols.” Finn Wolfhard was the most recent to face this, with fans criticizing the young star for not stopping to pose for photographs outside of a hotel. The situation itself has grown to the point where other actors are speaking out to defend Wolfhard and his fellow actors. The most vocal has been Sophie Turner who has likely had her own issues with fans due to her role on Game Of Thrones.

Turner seems disgusted by the reaction to Wolfhard and what the other young actors on the show are dealing with, chastising fans — especially the older fans — who seem to forget that these actors are still children:

Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. in character.. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017