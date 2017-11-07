‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Sophie Turner Gives A Fierce Defense Of Her Fellow Child Actors From ‘Stranger Things’

#Stranger Things #Game of Thrones
11.07.17 38 mins ago

Netflix

The past week has shown a growing controversy over the treatment of the youngest stars of Netflix’s Stranger Things, spanning from interactions with fans in public to troubling views of this kids as “sex symbols.” Finn Wolfhard was the most recent to face this, with fans criticizing the young star for not stopping to pose for photographs outside of a hotel. The situation itself has grown to the point where other actors are speaking out to defend Wolfhard and his fellow actors. The most vocal has been Sophie Turner who has likely had her own issues with fans due to her role on Game Of Thrones.

Turner seems disgusted by the reaction to Wolfhard and what the other young actors on the show are dealing with, chastising fans — especially the older fans — who seem to forget that these actors are still children:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Game of Thrones
TAGSFinn Wolfhardgame of thronesShannon PurserSOPHIE TURNERStranger Things

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 7 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP