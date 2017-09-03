George Clooney At Least Seems Ready To Joke About Running For President: ‘Sounds Like Fun’

#Donald Trump
09.03.17 2 hours ago

Warner Bros.

The buzz around Suburbicon, the latest directorial effort from George Clooney pulled from an older script by the Coen Brothers, is pretty high coming out of the Venice Film Festival. It’s gaining comparisons to Hitchcock and even some of the older Coen Brothers films like Fargo, but some of the commentary seems to gravitate to just how applicable the film seems to be to the current events we’re seeing today. Clooney and star Matt Damon are both fairly critical of the current president, but they make it clear that this is not a Trump film.

But while discussing this during the press conference for Suburbicon at the festival, Clooney gets hit with a question he’s heard before and gives a different answer than just “no” according to Variety:

“Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun,” he said. At which point Matt Damon, who stars in the film, interjected: “Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgeorge clooneyPOTUSSuburbicon

What Unites Us

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

09.03.17 2 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP