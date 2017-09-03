Warner Bros.

The buzz around Suburbicon, the latest directorial effort from George Clooney pulled from an older script by the Coen Brothers, is pretty high coming out of the Venice Film Festival. It’s gaining comparisons to Hitchcock and even some of the older Coen Brothers films like Fargo, but some of the commentary seems to gravitate to just how applicable the film seems to be to the current events we’re seeing today. Clooney and star Matt Damon are both fairly critical of the current president, but they make it clear that this is not a Trump film.

But while discussing this during the press conference for Suburbicon at the festival, Clooney gets hit with a question he’s heard before and gives a different answer than just “no” according to Variety: