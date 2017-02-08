Getty Image

In late March of last year, comedian Margaret Cho told several controversial jokes that apparently caused a fight among audience members and turned the crowd against her. When the New Brunswick, New Jersey comedy club attendees demanded their money back, Cho exclaimed they would “never get a cent of the money back” while a patron caught it all on video. The viral video and the ensuing hoopla inspired Jerry Seinfeld to intervene on Cho’s behalf when he offered to mediate a meeting between her and her angry hecklers.

No such intervention has been announced on the behalf of comedian George Lopez, whose expletive-filled shouting match with a female audience member during a Saturday night show in Phoenix, Arizona went viral after TMZ posted the video. However, considering the vitriolic nature of the exchange and Lopez’s subsequent Instagram post alluding to the incident, perhaps the involvement of a comic luminary like Seinfeld, Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle is warranted. After all, the post did include a clip from an infamous YouTube video depicting a stand-up smashing a heckler’s head in with an acoustic guitar.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family. Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house,” Lopez told the crowd on Saturday. According to the Huffington Post, the racial nature of this particular joke elicited a response from a woman sitting in the front row — a middle finger. Lopez saw her gesture and responded, albeit not in kind:

“Sit your f**king ass down,” Lopez repeated three times. “I’m talking, bitch. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf**king place. Sit your f**king ass down or get the f**k out of here.” “You have two choices,” he continued. “Shut the f**k up or get the f**k out. I’ll tell you what. I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you. Bye. Bye. Bye.”

TMZ’s video and the Internet’s response sent Lopez’s name to the top of Twitter’s trending list, but aside from the initial reports and social media’s predictable round of reactions, no one tied to the incident provided any official comment. The comedian’s representatives did not return Huffington Post’s request for comment, and by early Wednesday morning he hadn’t said anything about it on social media.