George Michael’s death at the age of 53 cast an undeniable shadow over Christmas. An outpouring of sorrow began with the realization that 2016 claimed yet another star, whose iconic status stretched from jam-packed arenas back to roller-rink memories for children of the 1980s. Michael left behind a pop music career that spanned over three decades, but in the harsh daylight after the news hit, another lasting legacy is emerging.

Across the Internet, one can now read about Michael’s incredible acts of generosity, which he cloaked in the utmost secrecy while he was alive. Folks are growing weepy while witnessing these revelations, even while understanding the “mythologising” that takes place at times like these.

Getting rather weepy this morning reading about George Michael's penchant for small acts of kindness that changed people's lives. — Pete Fraser (@petefrasermusic) December 26, 2016