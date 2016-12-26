Stories Of Kindness To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

People Are Revealing Incredible Stories About George Michael’s Secret Acts Of Charity

#RIP
12.26.16 2 hours ago

Getty Image

George Michael’s death at the age of 53 cast an undeniable shadow over Christmas. An outpouring of sorrow began with the realization that 2016 claimed yet another star, whose iconic status stretched from jam-packed arenas back to roller-rink memories for children of the 1980s. Michael left behind a pop music career that spanned over three decades, but in the harsh daylight after the news hit, another lasting legacy is emerging.

Across the Internet, one can now read about Michael’s incredible acts of generosity, which he cloaked in the utmost secrecy while he was alive. Folks are growing weepy while witnessing these revelations, even while understanding the “mythologising” that takes place at times like these.

TOPICS#RIP
TAGSCELEBRITY CHARITIESCHARITYGEORGE MICHAELRIP

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP