Getty Image

Following NBC’s decision to fire Today co-anchor Matt Lauer ahead of several damning reports detailing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him, his colleagues and competitors reacted with disappointment, emotion, and shock. Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, however, took it upon himself to mourn Lauer’s utterly blitzed career while defending their chosen profession as a “flirty business.” What’s more, he argued, the controversial television personality tweeted, the “current epidemic” of sexual harassment and assault allegations post-Harvey Weinstein may be “criminalizing courtship.”

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Despite the immediate (and ongoing) reaction to the above tweet, Rivera continued, saying “[a] jerk’s a jerk in dating.” He also noted the definition of sexual harassment “should be confined to situations where [a] superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment.” He then went on to decry calls for morning shows being hosted by women only, and offered further suggestions for how to pursue investigating sexual misconduct allegations in the workplace.

Heard well-regarded women in media today suggesting morning shows go to an all-female format. That should be as unacceptably retro as the other way around. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

“This issue is so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high,” Rivera lamented in his final tweet. “If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages?”