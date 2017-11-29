Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer While Claiming The News Is A ‘Flirty Business,’ Angering Just About Everyone

#Internet Reactions #Twitter Reactions #Fox News #Twitter
11.29.17 55 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Following NBC’s decision to fire Today co-anchor Matt Lauer ahead of several damning reports detailing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him, his colleagues and competitors reacted with disappointment, emotion, and shock. Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, however, took it upon himself to mourn Lauer’s utterly blitzed career while defending their chosen profession as a “flirty business.” What’s more, he argued, the controversial television personality tweeted, the “current epidemic” of sexual harassment and assault allegations post-Harvey Weinstein may be “criminalizing courtship.”

Despite the immediate (and ongoing) reaction to the above tweet, Rivera continued, saying “[a] jerk’s a jerk in dating.” He also noted the definition of sexual harassment “should be confined to situations where [a] superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment.” He then went on to decry calls for morning shows being hosted by women only, and offered further suggestions for how to pursue investigating sexual misconduct allegations in the workplace.

“This issue is so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high,” Rivera lamented in his final tweet. “If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Fox News#Twitter
TAGSFOX NEWSgeraldo riverainternet reactionsmatt lauerSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassmentTwittertwitter reactions

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP