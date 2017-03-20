Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

People Are Losing Their Minds Over The Size Of This Freaking Chicken

03.20.17 11 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Did you know: until around 1930, the main type of chicken bred for human consumption in the United States was the Brahma chicken, a very large breed of bird that was said to have originally come to the states from the port of Shanghai in China in the 1850s? So, just how large is a Brahma chicken? Well, my friends, allow me to direct your eyes to the above video uploaded to YouTube over the weekend, featuring a male rooster Brahma emerging from a hen house — with the following actual description presented without commentary, thanks to Google Translate.

Google Translate

When the rooster first pokes its head out, you have to wonder, okay, how big could this thing really be. And then it just keeps spilling out and spilling out until it stands tall at — I don’t know — two feet? Three feet? Either way it looks like you could put a saddle on the thing and ride it like a dang Tauntaun from Star Wars. According to Wikipedia, Brahma roosters can weigh up to 18 pounds, but I would be surprised if this beast is anything less than 25.

Once the giant chicken started making the rounds on Reddit and Twitter, people very justifiably started freaking out, because look at that frigging thing.

Around The Web

TAGSchickenNOPEROOSTERS
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP