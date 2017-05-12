Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The creature you see in the above video is not a prop from an upcoming secret Cloverfield sequel, but a large sea creature that was found washed up on the shores of Indonesia, which some people think might be a giant squid, and some people think might be a decomposing humpback whale. Oh yeah, and it also has what may or may not be tusks, depending who you ask.

No cause for alarm!

In another video, below, initially posted to the official Facebook page of the Indonesian Army, a man says of the mysterious creature, “A giant squid has washed ashore in the island of Seram, in Hulung village. From the looks of it, it’s unclear how many people can fit in this creature. If it eats people. [HMM! Good question!] This is a rare animal. It’s length is more or less 10 meters… Fifteen … fifteen meters.”