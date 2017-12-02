Getty Image

Despite the loss of Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-Tennessee) vote from the roster of Senate Republicans trying vehemently to pass it, the GOP’s controversial tax reform bill is still alive. After all, it scored a “yes” from Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) on Thursday, a political move that may very well guarantee the bill’s success should the Senate finally survive Friday’s ongoing debate and vote on it. Yet with a handful of other Republican politicians refraining from throwing their weight behind the legislation (let alone the guarantee of a vote on Friday night), the fight against it isn’t over.

This is especially true now that copies of the bill, complete with illegible, handwritten addendums and margin notes, have been published online. “I wish I were making this up,” tweeted Chad Bolt, a policy manager at the nonprofit organization The Indivisible Project. “Handwritten text up and down the margins.” Sure enough, according to the page pulled from the 479-page bill’s recent PDF scan, a long note of addition written in the right margin becomes increasingly harder to read as it progresses.

I wish I were making this up. This is the version of the #GOPTaxScam the Senate votes on tonight. Handwritten text up and down the margins. pic.twitter.com/MnC4eyHAlU — Chad Bolt (@chadderr) December 1, 2017

“An unsearchable PDF with handwriting all over it,” said Seth Hanlon, a former special assistant to President Obama who now works for the group American Progress. “This is the new tax code. To be voted on by the US Senate in just hours.”