Fox

WARNING: Spoilers for the season finale of Gotham follow. Proceed with caution.

The finale of Gotham did not introduce Harley Quinn despite plenty of rumors that we were heading in that direction. What it did do is kill a major character — just for a bit — and give fans a glimpse of The Dark Knight within Bruce Wayne.

Thanks for tuning into #Gotham this season. RETWEET if you can't wait for Season 4! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/dHcV8lUmzi — Gotham (@Gotham) June 6, 2017

Bruce got to do a few major things during the show, showing how strong his bond is with Alfred in the process and creating an uncertain future with Ra’s al Ghul heading into season 4. But it’s a scene at the end that set the stage that got fans thinking about his future in crime fighting, taking a familiar pose that some pointed out instantly: