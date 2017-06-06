‘Gotham’ Gives Fans The Taste Of Batman They’ve Been Craving With Its Season Finale

#Batman
Managing Editor, Trending
06.06.17

Fox

WARNING: Spoilers for the season finale of Gotham follow. Proceed with caution.

The finale of Gotham did not introduce Harley Quinn despite plenty of rumors that we were heading in that direction. What it did do is kill a major character — just for a bit — and give fans a glimpse of The Dark Knight within Bruce Wayne.

Bruce got to do a few major things during the show, showing how strong his bond is with Alfred in the process and creating an uncertain future with Ra’s al Ghul heading into season 4. But it’s a scene at the end that set the stage that got fans thinking about his future in crime fighting, taking a familiar pose that some pointed out instantly:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICSgotham

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP