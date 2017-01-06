Why Is Everyone Freaking Out About This Blurry Picture Of Ham?

Shutterstock

For all of us that thought that 2017 was going to be a banner year — celebrities would stop dying! We’d all survive year one of Trump’s presidency and come out wounded but not broken like in that one Yolanda Adams song we all love — here’s some important and heartening news: Currently, in the first week of this momentous year, we are freaking out about ham. But not, like, actual ham. Not ham that we could actually be eating. Not ham that’s free. No, like the dress and all the sequels it inspired, we’re freaking out about a picture of ham.

A picture.