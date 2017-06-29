Comedy Central / Marvel

Hannibal Buress went ahead and created his own moment on the red carpet at the premiere for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The catch is that he was nowhere near the event. Instead, Buress reached out to a “lookalike” on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, offering $500 and presumably a chance to attend the premiere (as THE Hannibal Buress). He even created an email for the occasion as you can see in this screenshot via Entertainment Weekly:

The results were made clear once “Buress” stopped for an interview during the livestream of the event on YouTube. The name might read Hannibal Buress, but it’s pretty clear that everything is a goof once the real Buress tweets out the moment: