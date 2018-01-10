Video Has Emerged Of Harvey Weinstein Being Confronted At An Arizona Restaurant

News & Culture Writer
01.10.18 17 Comments

TMZ has released video (which arrives with a language warning) of the supposed attack on Harvey Weinstein as he was leaving a restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. We say “supposed” because the aggressor, a man who only identified himself as “Steve,” described the attack as having punched Weinstein in the face twice, who then “stumbled backward and almost fell,” when in fact the video tells a slightly different story.

The man can be seen resting his hand on Weinstein’s chest — who says “don’t do that, don’t do that” — before giving him two quick backhanded slaps to the face. Weinstein does appear to stumble, in what seems more like confusion rather than the sheer force of the impact. “You’re a piece of sh*t, get the f*ck out of here, you’re a piece of sh*t,” he then tells Weinstein as he walks away. “F*cking with those women, get the f*ck outta here.”

Previously, the man admitted to TMZ that he had “quite a bit to drink,” and that he had asked his friend to “fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen.” Weinstein can be seen leaving the restaurant at the end of the video, and as reported earlier declined to alert police to the attack.

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TAGSattacksHARVEY WEINSTEINsexual misconduct

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 16 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP