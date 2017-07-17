Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

HBO Now Crashed And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Reacted Like It Was The Red Wedding All Over Again

#HBO #Game of Thrones
07.16.17 1 hour ago

HBO

The only thing more terrible than having your family massacred during your eldest son’s wedding in a double cross that would send ripples throughout Westeros would be having HBO Now stuck on the buffering screen during the Game of Thrones season seven premiere. Unfortunately for some, they lived out this horror, clicking and refreshing like mad, hoping the little bar would fill and they would be thrust back into the dark and magical world full of dragons and Ed Sheeran.

Yes, HBO Now was down for almost half of the Game of Thrones east coast premiere, but it righted itself in the second half and fans got caught back up. A spokesperson said HBO Go was also down for a time in Latin America, but HBO Go was working almost flawlessly in the States.

As The Hollywood Reporter rightfully pointed out, HBO Now went down during last season’s penultimate (and absolutely incredible) episode, “Battle of the Bastards.” Knowing that one of the main ways to watch its marquee show is unreliable must freak out plenty of customers and cord cutters, but probably puts a smile on the face of cable providers who are rubbing their hands together like Walder Frey after butchering the Starks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOhbo go

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 15 hours ago 31 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP