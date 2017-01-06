Sanrio

Remember Hello Kitty? The cuddly character from Sanrio has been kicking around Japan since 1974. By the early 90s, the kitten and her friends had made the jump stateside and a worldwide phenomenon was born. Today, the brand makes Sanrio around $7 billion USD annually despite the bombshell news in 2014 that Hello Kitty is not a cat.

If you were a kid and you grew up after Hello Kitty saturated the market, you no doubt had a favorite (even if it was only in your secret heart of hearts). Some preferred the main attraction herself while others gravitated towards one of Hello Kitty’s many friends. Personally, I’ve always been partial to Badte-maru as they appealed to my “baby goth” personality. But Keroppi was always a close second. No more! There’s a new kid in town, and she’s just the right fit for disaffected Millennials everywhere who like a kawaii aesthetic but also want to rage out and destroy their enemies.

Meet Aggretsuko, a 25-year-old single Red Panda who just wants to get through her day as an office drone without it crushing her soul. She… has varying degrees of success.

It’s like Sanrio realized all the little girls who loved their brand two decades ago can relate to a quarter-life crisis played out by fluffy mammal native to the Himalayan Mountains. The perfect blend of Office Space and Babymetal. Which is it so, exactly my brand.

