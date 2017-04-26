The Only Viral Wedding Video You Ever Need To See

Everyone Is Freaking Out Trying To Find The Hidden Snake In This Viral Image

Web Culture Editor
04.26.17

Herpetologist and Ph.D student Helen Plyar, a.k.a. @SssnakeySci was probably not expecting the reaction she got when she posted this image sent to her by her colleague Whitney Walkowski earlier this week, who asked whether or not she could “spot the snake” on what appears to be a forest floor covered in dead leaves with green, spring foliage growing in. But the post quickly began to get liked and retweeted as people struggled to find the snake hidden within the image.

It almost kind of makes you think back to hidden image exercises from the pages of Highlights magazine or what have you from our childhoods, doesn’t it? Except in this case, it proved to be a much more difficult task than most likely imagined.

Around The Web

TAGSILLUSIONSsnakesviral photos

First 100 Days

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 4 hours ago 4 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 5 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 6 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP