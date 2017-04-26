Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

Herpetologist and Ph.D student Helen Plyar, a.k.a. @SssnakeySci was probably not expecting the reaction she got when she posted this image sent to her by her colleague Whitney Walkowski earlier this week, who asked whether or not she could “spot the snake” on what appears to be a forest floor covered in dead leaves with green, spring foliage growing in. But the post quickly began to get liked and retweeted as people struggled to find the snake hidden within the image.

It almost kind of makes you think back to hidden image exercises from the pages of Highlights magazine or what have you from our childhoods, doesn’t it? Except in this case, it proved to be a much more difficult task than most likely imagined.

@SssnakeySci Honestly I zoomed in and found it but when I zoomed out I had lost it again. — Emma (@emmarhinosfan) April 25, 2017

@SssnakeySci @AlongsideWild I give up, where is it? Circle in red. With arrows.

(I lost 15min of my life here..) — Jude (@Jxnewton) April 23, 2017