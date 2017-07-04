Hillary Clinton received a reaction that Mike Pence was likely hoping for when he ventured out to see Hamilton shortly after the 2016 election. Instead of a lecture from the stage and boos from those in attendance, Clinton was given a standing ovation by the crowd that made it seem more like a political rally than a theater performance.
The former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate attended the Tony award-winning play Oslo on Sunday — telling the story of the Oslo Middle East Peace Accords that saw “back-channel” negotiations that eased tensions between Israel and Palestine in the early ’90s — and almost outshined the show itself once people took notice:
Former Pres. Bill Clinton, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton cheered while attending theater performance in NYC. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/V9WVAtyPLp
— ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2017
But her email’s though guys. Lets not forget her email’s.
Part of me wishes that “But her emails” meme would die already, but the realist recognizes the faulty logic behind that gets exposed on a near-hourly basis.