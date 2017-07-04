Hillary Clinton’s Visit To A Broadway Show Earned Her A Standing Ovation In Time For Independence Day

07.04.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Hillary Clinton received a reaction that Mike Pence was likely hoping for when he ventured out to see Hamilton shortly after the 2016 election. Instead of a lecture from the stage and boos from those in attendance, Clinton was given a standing ovation by the crowd that made it seem more like a political rally than a theater performance.

The former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate attended the Tony award-winning play Oslo on Sunday — telling the story of the Oslo Middle East Peace Accords that saw “back-channel” negotiations that eased tensions between Israel and Palestine in the early ’90s — and almost outshined the show itself once people took notice:

Around The Web

TAGSBroadwayhillary clintonMike PenceOslo

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 23 hours ago 17 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 day ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 5 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP