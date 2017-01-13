Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a simple explanation why Gloria Gaynor’s disco godsend “I Will Survive” is so easy to love. It’s a really really really really (really) really f*cking good tune that’s relatable and has doubled as an anthem for gay rights and female empowerment. Not hard to follow, really. W Magazine decided that “I Will Survive” would also make an appropriate hymn for the Trump era of the presidency. They also wrangled up an all-star cast to lend their voices to it too. (No Scott Baio, though.)

“[It’s] the antidote for a still-grieving Hollywood, many members of which were outspoken Hillary Clinton supporters over the past year,” offered W of their celeb-stuffed rendition. “And a few of whom have found themselves on the unfriendly end of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.”

Taraji P. Henson, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Matthew McConaughey, and loads more take the track for a spin. Naturally, not every performance is the same. For example, Stone insists on marching (“you have to march”) while Dev Patel treats it like a formal piece of drama. There are no wrong interpretations in this collection. Mahershala Ali can and should tackle disco gems any time he likes.

You’re unlikely to see this video at Trump’s inaugural festivities, so why not give ‘er a gander now? And later. And whenever you need to be reminded to hold that head up high.

(Via W Magazine)