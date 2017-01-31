In the US Holocaust Museum.

I'm shook. pic.twitter.com/EeuHEXWusE — Sarah Rose (@RaRaVibes) January 30, 2017

The popularity of search terms “fascism” and “holocaust” have spiked on Google in recent weeks, especially, in the case of the latter, when President Trump’s Holocaust Memorial Day statement refused to mention the six million Jews who were murdered between 1941–1945. Nazi Germany was a fascist state, something many Americans are worried the United States is turning into. Especially after seeing a sign in the Holocaust Museum that warns visitors of the “Early Signs of Fascism.” These might sound familiar.