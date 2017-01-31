Obama's Vs. Trump's Reactions To World Events

The Holocaust Museum’s ‘Early Warning Signs Of Fascism’ Poster Is Unfortunately Familiar

01.31.17 2 hours ago

The popularity of search terms “fascism” and “holocaust” have spiked on Google in recent weeks, especially, in the case of the latter, when President Trump’s Holocaust Memorial Day statement refused to mention the six million Jews who were murdered between 1941–1945. Nazi Germany was a fascist state, something many Americans are worried the United States is turning into. Especially after seeing a sign in the Holocaust Museum that warns visitors of the “Early Signs of Fascism.” These might sound familiar.

1. Powerful and continuing Nationalism
2. Disdain for human rights
3. Identification of enemies as a unifying cause
4. Supremacy of the military
5. Rampant sexism
6. Controlled mass media
7. Obsession with National Security
8. Religion and Government intertwined
9. Corporate power protected
10. Labor power suppressed
11. Disdain for intellectuals and the Arts
12. Obsession with crime and punishment
13. Rampant cronyism and corruption
14. Fraudulent elections

