Seems Michael Moore should take a seat, because he’s not the only person with a platform who made a prediction about Donald Trump that’s coming true. That’s because shock jock Howard Stern, who previously popped up when he theorized the former Celebrity Apprentice host only ran for president to negotiate a better deal with NBC, offered a now-eerie prediction during the same November radio show. One that, per Trump’s recent comments from a Reuters interview about how much he misses his pre-presidential life, seems spot on.

According to Death and Taxes, Stern recalled a dinner he had with then Republican presidential candidate Trump in April 2016. The radio jockey told his fellow diner people loved him and knew him from television, but that they left him alone otherwise. Running for president at the ripe old age of 69 (Trump has since turned 70) would ruin his coveted privacy, Stern warned:

“Now, for the next four years of his life — and you don’t know how long you’re going to live — he’s got to sit there and deal with people’s f*cking anger,” Stern said. “Can he give the people what he promised them? Can he really change the economy? Can he really change America? You know this is like a barge. And if things go wrong — not even because of his own fault — and the economy starts to falter, then you’re everybody’s f*cking scumbag. Everyone’s like, ‘F*ck him.'”

Stern claimed he tried to convince Trump not to run for these reasons back in April, but the candidate wouldn’t listen. A few months later he was crowned the official nominee by the Republican party, and went on to win the White House thanks to a sizable advantage in the Electoral College. Little color-coded maps of the country’s voting patterns from November notwithstanding, Trump’s first 100 days in office haven’t been too successful. What’s more, a recent CNN poll indicates he holds the “lowest approval rating of any newly-elected president at this stage.”

