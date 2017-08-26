That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

An awesome bit of video reminds us that hospitality is one hell of a virtue and some folks are more likely to go the extra mile than others. Even if that means powering through a hurricane to pull off your act of kindness.

On Friday, a Texan with a heart of gold, an iron will and a six-pack in her hand interrupted a live Fox News broadcast to give reporter Casey Stegall some suds during coverage of Hurricane Harvey. We don’t recommend doing this for safety reasons, but you have to applaud the dedication. (Also, there are worse things to emulate when you’re on live television.)

“Brought you guys some Galveston beer!” shouts the friendly broadcast crasher.

“Well, thank you. That will be nice for after we are done covering this,” responds Stegall.

The Wrap checked to see if the bringer of beer worked for Galveston Island Brewing and found that the Tiki Wheat toter was simply a well-wisher that the company’s marketing director considered to be demonstrating “southern hospitality at its finest” on her on behalf. She may not be an employee, the Hurricane braving Texan has definitely getting a lot of attention.

“She did great, our social media is blowing up,” said Galveston Island Brewing’s Charday Van Orstrand. “The beer she’s actually holding is Tiki Wheat, which is our flagship beer. She’s sharing the local wealth.”

Casey Stegall had nothing but nice things to say about the mysterious beer baron.

“Now that’s what I call a GOOD photo bomb!” tweeted the Fox News reporter. “She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters.”

You never know who you'll meet or what will happen, when reporting the news. Thanks for the gift (what she gave me, not the tornado alert.) https://t.co/MBabaMADTc — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) August 25, 2017

(Via The Wrap)