Idris Elba is a multi-talented dreamboat made of magic. You wouldn’t imagine he would need advice ahead of Valentine’s Day, yet here we are. Not only that, but the Luther actor is getting his coaching from a younger set. A much younger set, really.

As part of his charity project with Omaze, Elba is offering himself up as a Valentine to be raffled off to civilians that enter this contest. Proceeds from these would-be dates go to W.E. Can Lead, an organization dedicated to empowering female students in Africa. Essentially, a pleasant proposition all-around.

To get prepped for this charity Valentine’s evening, Elba elected to receive some valuable dating advice from an unusual batch of romantic experts: Kids. These pint-sized commentators have their own tips on how to be the best date. Granted, there seems to be a split in the pro-beans/anti-beans camp, but that’s to be expected with the juicebox set.

“You take the girl somewhere nice,” explains one of Elba’s coaches on the finer points of dating. “Like somewhere she likes. Like a girl concert. You pay for everything and you agree with everything she says,”

Doing his job as a student, Elba asks what happens if that’s not something he’d like to do.

“It doesn’t matter about you,” cautions another youngling. “It matters about the girl.”

Consider this a valuable crash course on modern dating expectations. The entire video is certainly worth a watch and if Idris Elba can get lovelife advice, so can you. Especially if you need to know if a good guy persona or bad boy persona will earn you a slap.