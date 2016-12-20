Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We probably all had that “cool” teacher in high school — you know, the one who jokes around with their students, and is somehow able to connect on a level that other teachers can’t quite grasp. But even for cool teachers, it’s very important to keep in mind that they are, in fact, figures of authority and not their students friends. That’s the only damn way I can think to explain what happened in a Middleburg Heights, Ohio classroom, where math teacher has now been disciplined over what is being described as an “inappropriate” algebra lesson.

Uhh, how inappropriate, you ask? The offending question captured by a student’s cell phone read: “Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?” Get it? Because teenagers like to send nude pix to each other! Oh, and also these kids were like, 14 years old, and at least one parent who contacted Cleveland’s Fox 8 News did not find the jokey math problem hilarious.

When reached out for comment, the school superintendent Michael Sheppard said that the issue had been addressed with the teacher, Daniel Rapp, who has been issued a written reprimand as a result. Sheppard told a reporter from Fox 8, “He’s a good teacher, and just in this case used the inappropriate word.”

“You have to look to see if it is out of character or not, and in this case, it was something that happened that was just obviously not acceptable from the school district’s perspective and that’s why we took it, looked at it very seriously and provided the appropriate consequence,” said the superintendent.

Unsurprisingly the parent who initially reached out was not satisfied with the punishment due to the sexual nature of the incident. Rapp will continue teaching however, and the superintendent said that the case is closed. Hopefully from now on he’ll stick to Pokemon Go themed algebra problems, which is something a little less risque that kids like to do with their phones.

