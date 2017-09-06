Warner Bros.

“We give points for creativity, however, we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again,” a police officer wrote on the Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page. Earlier, they had discovered red balloons all over town, tied to sewer grates, seemingly with the intention of attracting the attention of small children to sewers where an ever-present demon that takes the shape of a clown could easily pull them under to feed on their young flesh.

It’s a pretty good prank. Or at least a viral marketing ploy for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s IT.

And it’s also freaking out the local police whose Facebook posts on the developing demon balloon situation in their small town have gone viral. Here are the pictures of the spooky balloons in question: