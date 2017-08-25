Ivanka Trump Shared Photos Of Her Fan Mail, And People Couldn’t Resist Adding Their Own Edits

In July, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to add a positive spin to a daily briefing by reading a letter from a child nicknamed “Pickle,” who few people really believed existed and who expressed the utmost admiration for the president. As it turns out, Pickle was apparently real, but the sketchiness remains with the sharing of such letters, including Ivanka Trump’s tweeted photos of her own gathering of fan mail: “Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week.”

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that young girls would idolize Ivanka, especially since she’s outwardly presenting herself as an advocate for women’s rights (even if she isn’t truly living up to that promise). However, some folks suspected that these letters were unrealistic portrayals of how children actually present themselves on paper. So, people began to do with they often do to Ivanka’s presumptuousness — they mocked the heck out of it — although they noted an aspect of “realness.”

