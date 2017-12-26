Ivanka Trump’s Holiday Photos Inadvertently Included A Confederate Flag, And People Can’t Handle It

Although Ivanka Trump’s attempts to dig into policy as a government employee haven’t gone well, that rough transition hasn’t quelled her love of holidays. The First Daughter has, however, been accused of tone-deaf displays with Memorial Day champagne popsicles and a Thanksgiving centerpiece decoration that perplexed everyone. And Ivanka continued her unusual manner of “holiday-ing” with a set of fishing photos that feature husband Jared Kushner and 4-year-old son, Joseph. Although Ivanka meant to highlight the impressive catch by father and son, the cluster of pictures contained a surprise for eagle-eyed observers.

Here’s a closer look at the action going on over Jared’s shoulder.

