KTLA

Jake Paul is already a pretty huge social media star thanks to his videos on YouTube and Vine, but he’s not getting some unwanted mainstream attention for his antics around his neighborhood in Los Angeles. Paul’s neighbors are reportedly “terrorized” by Paul and his crew performing stunts, lighting fires, and posting the address publicly so that members of the Jake Paul army can come and gawk at the house from the streets — with their parents in tow.

Paul is just out here dabbing on those haters and enjoying his success, all despite the fact that he and his Team 10 partners might face legal action from the neighborhood after several complaints. He’s an influencer and he’s a charted musician thanks to his song “It’s Everyday Bro.” It’s got that Disney channel flow according to Paul, or it did before he and the company parted ways on Saturday. Disney announced the split and it was confirmed by Paul shortly after: