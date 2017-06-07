People Are Rewriting James Comey’s Testimony In Devastatingly Comical Ways

News Editor
06.07.17

Getty Image

Yes, the Comeypalooza warmup is upon us, for former FBI Director James Comey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. While his written testimony has provided a wealth of damning information (including one particularly large bombshell against Trump), there’s still plenty to be revealed once the hearing begins, and the questions start flying.

All the major networks are carrying the event, which will undoubtedly eclipse the ratings of Donald Trump’s most popular Celebrity Apprentice episode ever. Yet the subject matter is all too serious, even if plenty of people will drink their way silly due to the number of times that Trump will likely tweet. And ahead of what could be the most vital Congressional testimony since the Watergate or Anita Hill hearings, Comey’s getting a little Internet help. Basically, folks are rewriting his testimony with some amazing results.

This was bound to happen. People were spectacularly entertained by Comey’s incredible revelation(s) as they appeared.

Yet folks noticed that Comey’s rendition of his private dinner with Trump read somewhat like H.P. Lovecraft.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpFBIjames comeyRUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 12 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP