Getty Image

It would appear that the chickens have come home to roost for the Trump administration. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI about his interactions with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and has reportedly promised his full cooperation. He’s now expected to testify that Trump “directed him to make contact with the Russians” during the 2016 presidential campaign. What’s worse is that President Trump learned of these developments via news reports along with the rest of the world.

Oh hey, you know who else learned of detrimental information that was crucial to his personal well being through the media? Former FBI Director James Comey, who has made his recent official splash to Twitter after lurking as “Reinhold Niebuhr” for quite some time. Comey has already used his account to throw shade at Trump, last month tweeting a quote from Rev. Charles Haddon Spurgeon, “If you want truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world, it will fly; it is light as a feather and a breath will carry it.”

Likewise, given the current state of events, Comey once again took to Twitter to subtweet at Trump with a Bible verse from Amos 5:24, “But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”

“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

Tea Lizard would certainly approve.