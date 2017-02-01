Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In an alternative universe, January 2017 may have been an overall pretty uneventful month, but in our world, well — a former reality TV star was inaugurated president of the United States of America, which triggered protests from all around the world. And that was just the start to the year! As such, the funniest and best news bloopers from the YouTube channel News Be Funny for the month of January certainly reflect that with moments like a young boy (later revealed to be the son of Drew Carey) announced “screw our president” live on Fox News, a Philly morning show host not so subtly called Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway on her bullshit, and Russia may or may not have tampered with a live MSNBC broadcast. Who knows!

Elsewhere, there were the usual accidental curse words, awkward silences, sports goof ups, emu hi-jinks, a lady who couldn’t stop laughing at Adam Driver’s Snickers Super Bowl commercial, and a bunch of Australian ladies bickering over the fact that they all wore the same color on air.

Better buckle up, folks, this is going to be a crazy year if nothing else and it looks like we’re just getting started. At least February is a short month?