The 10 Most Shocking Game Of Thrones Deaths

Jason Momoa Takes The ‘Salt Bae’ Meme To The Next Level

05.01.17 1 hour ago

One of the first memes of 2017 was “Salt Bae.” Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe became an overnight sensation when a video of him sprinkling an Ottoman steak with salt went viral. But unlike the rest of us, he sprinkled salt with flair. It only took two days for the video to garner over 2 million views and thus, Salt Bae was born.

Now Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) is taking Salt Bae to its logical conclusion: rock climbing while shirtless. If you follow Momoa’s Instagram — even casually — you know he has a love of climbing, so much so that he’s gotten his kids into it as well. And he’s pretty good at it. Rock climbing is a full body workout that focuses on your arms, back, and calves. Clearly muscle groups that Momoa has worked hard on, making him look like Spider-Man on normal climbing equipment. So, looking for a new challenge, the Justice League actor installed some brain slugs masquerading as high difficulty spheroids and sprinkled them with a dusting of powder that would make the original Salt Bae proud.

Around The Web

TAGSAQUAMANgame of thronesinstagramJASON MOMOA

Innovative Minds

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 5 hours ago
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 7 hours ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 8 hours ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP