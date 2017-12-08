The ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Got The Internet Pumped For Jeff Goldblum’s Return To The Franchise

Universal

Another Jurassic World film is on the way because people will always love dinosaurs, with the first trailer for the film dropping on Thursday night. In the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we get a good look at Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) going back to the abandoned park to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano.

However, all of the action took a backseat to the excitement of seeing Jeff Goldblum‘s Dr. Ian Malcolm back onscreen. Sure, the dinosaurs look pretty damn great, but have you seen that silver beard? It’s safe to say that Twitter was feeling a heady mix of nostalgia and thirst.

Jeff Goldblum !!! Back in Jurrasic World !!! TALKING ABOUT DINOSAURS !!! just gonna sob in the corner !! pic.twitter.com/PZtLQdj4bc — ryan 🐾 whitting-who (@whittingham96) December 6, 2017

I'd rather watch an entire movie about Jeff Goldblum testifying in court about dinosaurs. Just 2 hours of dino court testimony, Goldblum style. Then credits. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 8, 2017

"Look, uh, dinosaurs are going to dinosaur." -Jeff Goldblum in my re-write of Jurassic World 2 pic.twitter.com/sJlDQC9kPM — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) December 8, 2017

the 3 seconds of jeff goldblum in the fallen kingdom trailer pic.twitter.com/xf65tDBTsj — don’t make me go vader on you (@richardriders) December 8, 2017

wow i did not know:

a.) Jeff Goldblum was the singer for Scorpions

2.) those were the lyrics pic.twitter.com/UaurDbgjoE — penjamin.nog (@upsidedowntrash) December 7, 2017