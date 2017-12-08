The ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Got The Internet Pumped For Jeff Goldblum’s Return To The Franchise

Another Jurassic World film is on the way because people will always love dinosaurs, with the first trailer for the film dropping on Thursday night. In the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we get a good look at Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) going back to the abandoned park to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano.

However, all of the action took a backseat to the excitement of seeing Jeff Goldblum‘s Dr. Ian Malcolm back onscreen. Sure, the dinosaurs look pretty damn great, but have you seen that silver beard? It’s safe to say that Twitter was feeling a heady mix of nostalgia and thirst.

