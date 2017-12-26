Over the holiday weekend, The Office star Jenna Fischer came under fire for a tweet about the GOP’s largely unpopular tax bill. Fischer took particular umbrage with the provision for teachers to be able to deduct classroom supplies. “I can’t stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes,” she wrote on Saturday. “Something they shouldn’t have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes.”
Unfortunately, Fischer’s tweet was not entirely accurate, as a $250 deduction for school supplies was one of the few things untouched in the bill. Her tweet quickly went viral, with over 65,000 retweets and 220,000 likes at the time of this writing, which led to many people — journalists and Trumpers, in particular — piling on her to inform her of her error.
Wondering if these supporters of a President who is famous for giving false information and lying outright have ever insisted he has as much, if not more, of a responsibility not to “give false information” than Fischer has. My guess is no.
It’s almost like POTUS supporters refuse to hold him to the same standards, on the very same platform no less…
Let’s just all ignore the fact she got right: Teachers go out of pocket for supplies for their jobs, which is huge bullshit.
Overpaid man. We need to pay teachers less. That will hasten the downfall of our society even faster.
I like that we as a nation hold Jenna Fischer to a higher standard when it comes to telling the truth about the tax bill than we do the Republican legislators that wrote it and the dotard who signed it.
Trump on the tax bill: “This is going to cost me a fortune, this thing, believe me. This is not good for me.”
