Jennifer Lawrence Tells Seth Meyers About The Time She Got Into A Bar Fight In Budapest

#Alcohol #Late Night With Seth Meyers #Jennifer Lawrence #Seth Meyers
09.15.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Jennifer Lawrence paid a visit to Seth Meyers on Thursday night to promote her new horror film mother! which comes out in theaters today, and while she was there Meyers also mentioned her upcoming film Red Sparrow — the trailer for which also came out this week. At this point in the interview, Lawrence, who was imbibing a glass of red wine, had already regaled Meyers with tales of spiking Michelle Pfeiffer’s iced tea while filming mother! and being hungover after the film’s premiere.

She wasn’t done there however, because she also had a story in the can about getting into a bar fight while filming Red Sparrow in Budapest. “That seems like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight,” Meyers commented. “Well, for him,” Lawrence shot back. Apparently, an overly persistent bar patron kept pestering her for a selfie, but she wasn’t having it and refused, which prompted a decidedly rude reaction from said bar patron.

“I don’t know, something in me just snapped, it couldn’t have been the alcohol,” she quipped, “Did you just say f— you to me? Did you just say f— you to me?!” She continued, “And I like, grabbed him and I took beers and started dousing him, all over him, and then weirdly he had a suitcase … and I was like, ‘Is that your suitcase?’ And I started pouring beers all over his suitcase.”

To add insult to injury, she recalled, “My friend was in the bathroom and he came back, and he was like, ‘Did you guys see that guy, he was all wet and crying?'” If there’s a moral to be had to this story, if you ever see J-Law in a bar and ask for a selfie, be polite about it — and walk away if she says no.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alcohol#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Jennifer Lawrence#Seth Meyers
TAGSAlcoholBAR FIGHTSJENNIFER LAWRENCELATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 hour ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP