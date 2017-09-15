Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jennifer Lawrence paid a visit to Seth Meyers on Thursday night to promote her new horror film mother! which comes out in theaters today, and while she was there Meyers also mentioned her upcoming film Red Sparrow — the trailer for which also came out this week. At this point in the interview, Lawrence, who was imbibing a glass of red wine, had already regaled Meyers with tales of spiking Michelle Pfeiffer’s iced tea while filming mother! and being hungover after the film’s premiere.

She wasn’t done there however, because she also had a story in the can about getting into a bar fight while filming Red Sparrow in Budapest. “That seems like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight,” Meyers commented. “Well, for him,” Lawrence shot back. Apparently, an overly persistent bar patron kept pestering her for a selfie, but she wasn’t having it and refused, which prompted a decidedly rude reaction from said bar patron.

“I don’t know, something in me just snapped, it couldn’t have been the alcohol,” she quipped, “Did you just say f— you to me? Did you just say f— you to me?!” She continued, “And I like, grabbed him and I took beers and started dousing him, all over him, and then weirdly he had a suitcase … and I was like, ‘Is that your suitcase?’ And I started pouring beers all over his suitcase.”

To add insult to injury, she recalled, “My friend was in the bathroom and he came back, and he was like, ‘Did you guys see that guy, he was all wet and crying?'” If there’s a moral to be had to this story, if you ever see J-Law in a bar and ask for a selfie, be polite about it — and walk away if she says no.