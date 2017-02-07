@bulentcihantimur Web Technique The Spider Web Technique is a different and a newly developed skin tightening and rejuvenating technique developed by Doctor B. This technique is inspired from the spider web, the strongest and the most elegant structure of the nature. This newly developed technique is now being used as an alternative method of facelift surgeries in more simple and safe way with effective results. Besides, unlike lifting surgeries, patients can put on make-up and return to their daily activities right after the procedure. This safe technique can also be performed on any parts of the skin where needed; the neck, arms, breast, buttocks and inner thighs. It is performed by the placement of polydioxanone sutures to subcutaneous tissue via thin needles and knitting them together under the skin. Tissue reaction occurred against these sutures which were knitted just like the spider web results in collagen production with the help of fibroblasts and growth factors. Collagens surround the sutures and create a natural web structure. Advantages No pain No incision No scars Simple and safe Very short recovery time Triggers collagen production Back to daily life right after the procedure “You experience the most natural and real rejuvenation with Spider Web Aestethic” Doctor B What is Spider Web Aestethic? Spider Web Aestethic is a face lift method which is applied to the face area that shows the first signs of aging and other parts of the body that has loss of form problems. This method is developed by Doctor B and patented by the European Patent Institute. It is an operation that can be applied to everyone who want to renew their skin, make it younger and in fact stop the time. When the face becomes unable to resist the force of gravity and begins to suffer from a loss of volume and form, these are the first signs of aging. Despite all these drawbacks, a new source of hope for those unwilling to be operated, Spider Web Aestethic has much more effect and advantages compared to the conventional facelift methods. Spider Web Aesthetic is one of the most preferred application because it provides a much firmer and younger look without any scars.

A photo posted by Jennifer Pamplona (@jenniferpamplona) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:21am PST