Jerry Seinfeld Revealed Why He Bluntly Rebuffed Kesha’s Hug Attempts

#Seinfeld
Trending Writer
06.08.17

Getty Image

If you were online at all this week, you probably saw the marginally awkward video in which Jerry Seinfeld rebuffs Kesha’s attempts to hug him on a red carpet… multiple times in a row. While it would be uncomfortable to watch anybody be shot down when going for a hug, it’s especially weird to watch two celebrities interact this way when usually those at this level of fame at least pretend to be fine and chummy in front of cameras and reporters.

Seinfeld had a great reason why he wasn’t into it though, which sounds pretty reasonable especially for those who have found themselves in a similar tricky interaction before. When asked about why he didn’t go through with embracing the singer even though she asked not once…not twice…not three times, he said “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star…I don’t know everyone.”

While being an old crotchety comedian is a pretty solid explanation, he didn’t stop there. The elder comedic statesman elaborated:

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere…hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

That checks out! Kesha shouldn’t worry though, as Seinfeld also said he’s sure he would have liked her if they had met properly. A lesson learned for Kesha and everyone else not to try and randomly hug strangers no matter how much you love their world renowned sitcom.

(via Extra)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seinfeld
TAGSKESHASeinfeld

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP