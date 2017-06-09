Getty Image

If you were online at all this week, you probably saw the marginally awkward video in which Jerry Seinfeld rebuffs Kesha’s attempts to hug him on a red carpet… multiple times in a row. While it would be uncomfortable to watch anybody be shot down when going for a hug, it’s especially weird to watch two celebrities interact this way when usually those at this level of fame at least pretend to be fine and chummy in front of cameras and reporters.

Seinfeld had a great reason why he wasn’t into it though, which sounds pretty reasonable especially for those who have found themselves in a similar tricky interaction before. When asked about why he didn’t go through with embracing the singer even though she asked not once…not twice…not three times, he said “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star…I don’t know everyone.”

While being an old crotchety comedian is a pretty solid explanation, he didn’t stop there. The elder comedic statesman elaborated:

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere…hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

That checks out! Kesha shouldn’t worry though, as Seinfeld also said he’s sure he would have liked her if they had met properly. A lesson learned for Kesha and everyone else not to try and randomly hug strangers no matter how much you love their world renowned sitcom.

(via Extra)