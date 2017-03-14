The 10 Most Jarring TV Series Finales Ever

03.14.17

It’s been over seven years since Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in December of 2009, which ran for a prolific six seasons over the course of just three years, following the cast from New Jersey’s titular sandy beaches to Miami, Italy, and back to Jersey again. A lot has happened to the cast in the four years since the show has been off the air. For instance, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley are both mothers now, and even have their own parenting YouTube series; Vinny Guadagnino has his own Cooking Channel show with his mom; and the last we heard of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino he was facing up to 10 years in prison for tax fraud, which is decidedly less impressive.

But because you can take the “guidos” and “guidettes” out of the Jersey Shore but not the Jersey Shore out of the guidos and guidettes — or something — Snooki, JWoww, Vinny, and former cast member Deena Cortese reunited for Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola’s 30th birthday in New York City over the weekend. As you can see from the various photos uploaded to social media from the night out, the cast is looking drastically different these days but clearly they could still throw down with an oversized margarita with Corona bottles sticking out of it.

