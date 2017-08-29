Fox News’ Jesse Watters Gets Goofed By A Fake Photo Of A Shark Swimming In Houston Flooding

#Fox News
08.29.17 1 hour ago

During a segment on The Five on Monday night, Fox News host Jesse Watters — best known for his simpering “man on the street” style pieces on the O’Reilly Factor and making a crude joke about Ivanka Trump — was reporting on the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Much like our president, Watters seemed to take a certain amount of glee in discussing the catastrophic flooding in Houston, enthusiastically telling his audience, “I’ve seen some amazing things out there just looking at television over the weekend. Alligators on people’s back door steps. I saw a shark on a highway swimming in the water … like Sharknado.”

He continued, “The president was using the word ‘biblical.’ Well there’s some really weird biblical things that are going on down there in Houston. I can’t imagine how I would be experiencing that as a guy from the northeast but I think Texas has it figured out.” (Trump later retweeted The Five on Watters remarks on Harvey.)

Yeah, we can’t imagine how a guy like Jesse Watters would deal with extreme hardship and adversity either, but more importantly — did he just say he saw a dang shark on a highway? The photo in question Watters was referring to is an image that has been widely shared on Twitter. It’s also a fake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWShurricane harveyjesse watters

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP