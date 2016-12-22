Getty Image

On Thursday, JetBlue removed two passengers after their reported heckling of fellow passengers Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. TMZ revealed the incident got heated as one of the passengers told Trump, “Your father is ruining the country.”

The situation occurred at New York’s JFK International Airport on a Florida-bound flight on Thursday. One of the booted passengers posted tweets (which have since been deleted along with the account) about the situation, admitting his husband had chased them down to harass them but insisting that they only spoke in a “calm” tone on the plane.

Matt Lassner Twitter

Matt Lassner Twitter

TMZ reported the passenger not only told Ivanka that Donald is ruining the country but also asked, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.” JetBlue later released a statement saying they ultimately decided to remove the passengers as they were “causing conflict on the aircraft:”

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

The Ivanka Trump incident is another bit of airplane drama that has happened in the U.S. this week. On Wednesday, “YouTube star” Adam Saleh alleged he has kicked off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic. Delta claimed the “known prankster” was booted for “disruptive behavior.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter & TMZ)