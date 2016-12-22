On Thursday, JetBlue removed two passengers after their reported heckling of fellow passengers Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. TMZ revealed the incident got heated as one of the passengers told Trump, “Your father is ruining the country.”
The situation occurred at New York’s JFK International Airport on a Florida-bound flight on Thursday. One of the booted passengers posted tweets (which have since been deleted along with the account) about the situation, admitting his husband had chased them down to harass them but insisting that they only spoke in a “calm” tone on the plane.
TMZ reported the passenger not only told Ivanka that Donald is ruining the country but also asked, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.” JetBlue later released a statement saying they ultimately decided to remove the passengers as they were “causing conflict on the aircraft:”
“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”
The Ivanka Trump incident is another bit of airplane drama that has happened in the U.S. this week. On Wednesday, “YouTube star” Adam Saleh alleged he has kicked off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic. Delta claimed the “known prankster” was booted for “disruptive behavior.”
(Via The Hollywood Reporter & TMZ)
I like to harass people in a calm way as well. Namaste
morons
and this is coming from a Bernie Sanders supporter – anti-Trump guy.
All of the fake tears about this stupidity warms my heart.
Don’t care who you are, if you act that way, you are a piece of shit.
That is all relative, isn’t it?
A large percentage of the country is fine with an obnoxious, race baiting, xenophobic, sexist, pathological liar, plutocratic dictator that mocks POW’s and the handicapped as president of the US.
So the guy that speaks his mind in a public place to a public figure is the piece? Get your priorities straight.
going after someone in a plane isn’t ‘speaking your mind in a public place’.
She shouldn’t be a on public plane if she doesn’t know her status is going to draw that kind of attention. What the hell does she think will happen
I hate the Trumps as much as the next guy, but she isn’t the one who got elected. Yell at Donny, fine, but she’s just trying to live. No need to harass her.
I love this. You haven’t been following the antics of baby girl Drumpf during the campaign much, have you?
I have actually, and last I checked, she wasn’t on the ballot. If Chelsea Clinton gets harassed on a flight, it’s ok because her parents are politicians?
@Bitterpeace She had her kids with her. Even if you want to argue it’s ok because she’s a public figure, they aren’t. The very least that should be expected of all sides is “leave the other side’s kids out of it.”
I wondered how Uproxx would handle this. The mention of the Youtuber was pitch perfect. So many airplane heros this week.
How Uproxx had the restraint to not call this guy a “hero” is beyond me.
HERO!
Good! I only hope I get the chance to harass a Drumpf in public.
We still have a first amendment in this country. For how long, is up to this filthy family of dictators that have bamboozled the red rubes.
You keep bitching about how Trump has acted and what he has said…then go on and on about how these people are great and you hope to do the same if given the chance. What’s funny to me is that you don’t see the irony in that at all. Shitty behavior is shitty behavior. Trump has said ridiculous things that are completely off the wall and has acted in way that no one should wholeheartedly endorse. But to act like its ok for these people, or yourself, to act like a piece of shit is just as ridiculous. If you feel that one “side” is out of line shouldn’t your goal be to show your values and principles? Because it sounds to me like you have none of either, and instead are just upset that someone you don’t personally agree with won the election. Cause in your mind acting like a complete ass is perfectly fine…as long as the ass happens to align with you politically. Which is pathetic.
+1
Just FYI, douchetroll:
Harassment charges can range from misdemeanor to high level felony charges. In many states, people charged with harassment will receive a higher level charge if they have previously been convicted of harassment, of communicating a threat, or of a domestic violence offense.
@Joe Carroll: So it would have been better if he just grabbed her in the pussy?
@RicoSavage: Harrassment? Is it snowing (delicately)?
@Buckaroo B He can only grab her by the pussy if he’s sufficiently rich and famous enough to do so.
I would also note that these two liberal assholes were promptly bounced from the flight (as they should have been), but the Trump supporter yelling and calling people “Hillary bitches” on a plane was not.
Maybe she’ll use this as a way to sell more necklaces
more surprising: trumps daughter flies jetblue
That was my first reaction.
My, my, my. The delicate little snowflake better get used to it.