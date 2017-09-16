Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There was much to take in when Jim Carrey hit the red carpet at New York Fashion Week and spoke with E News reporter Catt Sadler. What should’ve been a throwaway meeting with a famous face quickly turned into an awkward look inside the soul of a celebrity or possibly just the beginnings of something deeper. Of course, it could’ve just been the guy trying to do something wacky for the cameras or the residual effects of Carrey’s time as Andy Kaufman.

No matter what the intention, folks were confused and seeking some sort of answer. So naturally, when he sat down for an interview after the appearance, he was hit with some questions about the moment and ended up providing a response that was almost as odd and possibly a view at a guy who is beaten down by fame according to The AV Club: